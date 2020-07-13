Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maplewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
2050 Yale Ave - 4
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood, MO. All apartments include all electric appliances: stove, fridge and dishwasher. These apartments also have central heat and air and are located in a secured building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
2040 Yale Ave. - 5
2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom apartment in Maplewood Missouri, unit has central air and heat, ALL electric. Unit is equipped with fridge, stove & dishwasher. Building has keyless entry and is on the first floor near the laundry room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8515 Florence Avenue
8515 Florence Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1184 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8515 Florence Avenue in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
8731 Eulalie Avenue
8731 Eulalie Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
988 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7410 Hoover Avenue
7410 Hoover Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1316 sqft
Welcome to 7410 Hoover Avenue in the Clayton School District! This spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is available for lease now! Brand new carpeting throughout home, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, sink and stainless steel gas stove

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3818 Wabash Avenue
3818 Wabash Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
wONDERFUL HOME! Close to the Shrewsbury Bus Station. Close to I-55, I-44, and I-64-40. Clean and updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Two spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and fenced level yard.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 9
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
600 sqft
Great Webster location for this 1 bed studio unit , with extra 2 Rooms in the basement Unit has central ac and heat. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood flooring. *Additional $50/month for water, sewer, trash .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maplewood, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maplewood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

