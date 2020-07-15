/
studio apartments
35 Studio Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, MO
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
111 North Taylor Avenue
111 North Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
Studio
$1,600
6558 sqft
Check out this wonderful office space in Downtown Kirkwood! Property is within walking distant to the Farmers Market, Library, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! This would be the perfect office space for an attorney, CPA, or other professional.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkwood
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,333
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,227
572 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11310 Concord Village Avenue
11310 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
Studio
$1,200
850 sqft
Great location near intersection of Tesson Ferry and Lindbergh Rd. For lease. Monthly lease rate $1200. plus first month FREE ! This property is a HIGH visibility, HIGH traffic location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
410 sovereign Court
410 Sovereign Court, St. Louis County, MO
Studio
$1,100
920 sqft
You'll love this office space For Lease with easy access to major roads and I-270. It's quiet and tucked away from busy Manchester road, yet offers quick access to get anything with ease. Front and rear entry options with handicap accessibility.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.
Results within 10 miles of Kirkwood
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$884
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$800
400 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2901 Union Road
2901 Union Road, Mehlville, MO
Studio
$1,750
8772 sqft
Nice Office building! 3 levels! Great Price! Rare Find! Great Opportunity! Currently used as a doctors office on the first floor, and 2nd floor is occupied by a Chiropractor! 2,900 sq ft on earch of 3 levels! 2 offices upstairs-1 Office
