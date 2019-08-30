2201 Weathered Rock Road - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

**Available September 1st, 2019** Very nice duplex on the south end of Jefferson City for rent. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The full bathrooms are upstairs, the half bathroom and washer/dryer hook-ups is located on the lower level right off the living room. The eat-kitchen has a large picture window for ample daylight. The kitchen includes an oven/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A private patio is located off of the living room. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and has a private full bathroom. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space, you will find this home meeting your storage needs!