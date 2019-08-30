All apartments in Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO
2201 Weathered Rock Road - B
Last updated August 30 2019 at 9:01 PM

2201 Weathered Rock Road - B

2201 Weathered Rock Road · (573) 896-1079
Location

2201 Weathered Rock Road, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
**Available September 1st, 2019** Very nice duplex on the south end of Jefferson City for rent. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The full bathrooms are upstairs, the half bathroom and washer/dryer hook-ups is located on the lower level right off the living room. The eat-kitchen has a large picture window for ample daylight. The kitchen includes an oven/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A private patio is located off of the living room. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and has a private full bathroom. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space, you will find this home meeting your storage needs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

