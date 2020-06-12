All apartments in Jefferson City
1201 West Main - Unit A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1201 West Main - Unit A

1201 West Main Street · (573) 896-1079
Location

1201 West Main Street, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$825

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Available Now** Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex on west end of Jefferson City. Approximately 1 mile from the Capitol, downtown shopping and restaurants, and in the West school district. This home features a two car garage in basement, all electric utilities, fresh paint, and washer/dryer hook-ups on the main level. On and off street parking available. Optional Brinks home alarm, pet possible, no smoking, no deposit. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have any available units?
1201 West Main - Unit A has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1201 West Main - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1201 West Main - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 West Main - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 West Main - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1201 West Main - Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 West Main - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have a pool?
No, 1201 West Main - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1201 West Main - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 West Main - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 West Main - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 West Main - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
