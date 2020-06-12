1201 West Main - Unit A

Amenities

**Available Now** Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex on west end of Jefferson City. Approximately 1 mile from the Capitol, downtown shopping and restaurants, and in the West school district. This home features a two car garage in basement, all electric utilities, fresh paint, and washer/dryer hook-ups on the main level. On and off street parking available. Optional Brinks home alarm, pet possible, no smoking, no deposit. We do require a credit score of 620 or above and that the rent is no more than 30% of your income. We also run a criminal background check. Tenant pays all utilities.