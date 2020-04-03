All apartments in Jackson
2370 North High Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

2370 North High Street

2370 North High Street · (573) 335-8111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2370 North High Street, Jackson, MO 63755

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 10000 sqft

Amenities

Commercial spaces for lease on a high traffic street within the city limits of Jackson and only 3 miles from I-55. Three units with multiple possibilities. Climate controlled shop space, 2 overhead doors, 4-6 large offices, 3 bathrooms, 1 shower, conference room, attic storage area, concrete pad, secure, and well lit. Landlord provides outside maintenance, mowing, snow removal, water bill, and common dumpster. Rental rate to be determined by amount of square footage being leased, buildout, and concessions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 North High Street have any available units?
2370 North High Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2370 North High Street currently offering any rent specials?
2370 North High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 North High Street pet-friendly?
No, 2370 North High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 2370 North High Street offer parking?
Yes, 2370 North High Street does offer parking.
Does 2370 North High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 North High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 North High Street have a pool?
No, 2370 North High Street does not have a pool.
Does 2370 North High Street have accessible units?
No, 2370 North High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 North High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 North High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2370 North High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2370 North High Street has units with air conditioning.
