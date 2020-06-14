/
furnished apartments
23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Creve Coeur, MO
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 5 miles of Creve Coeur
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
845 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
Clayton
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
Clayton
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
Results within 10 miles of Creve Coeur
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
DeBaliviere Place
5656 Waterman Blvd.
5656 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterman Boulevard Beauty - Property Id: 151880 Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments.
Hi-Pointe
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.
Forest Park Southeast
Mangrove Furnished Townhome
4266 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
Large 2-bedroom townhome with 2 sitting rooms and large deck in the heart of The Grove! Large kitchen: 2 full bathrooms. Above award-winning restaurant Grace Meat + Three. Shared small fenced backyard with restaurant and Mangrove office.
Forest Park Southeast
4509 Chouteau Avenue
4509 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Location location location, this fully furnished unit in The Grove is walking distance to forest park, Barnes and children’s hospital, lots of great restaurants and bars in The Grove and Central west end.
Central West End Historic District
4909 Laclede Avenue
4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1599 sqft
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request).
The Hill
5203 Pattison Avenue
5203 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television,
