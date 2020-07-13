/
apartments with pool
37 Apartments for rent in Cottleville, MO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cottleville
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Cottleville
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.
Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
617 Sugar Trail Ct
617 Sugar Trail Court, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
This is a great find in St. Peters! Newer appliances, Great bathrooms, Kitchen Island/Bar. The back patio would be great for a BBQ, and there is not alot of neighbors in back or to the side.
Results within 10 miles of Cottleville
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
25 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$870
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$994
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1149 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,092
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1305 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
52 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$711
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
