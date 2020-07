Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

**Available Now** Many new updates in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on south end of Jefferson City. They are approximately 7 miles from Schulte's and in an established neighborhood. This unit includes all solid surface flooring, fresh paint, and an outdoor deck off of the kitchen. The eat-in-kitchen features a dishwasher, oven/stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Coin operated laundry is onsite. Water, sewer, and trash is paid by owner.