All apartments in Carl Junction
Find more places like 606 Valley View St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carl Junction, MO
/
606 Valley View St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

606 Valley View St

606 Valley View Drive · (417) 592-7153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

606 Valley View Drive, Carl Junction, MO 64834

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $775 · Avail. Jul 6

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/06/20 Very nice home with kitchen appliances, including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top Kenmore stove, Kenmore dishwasher and over the range microwave. Attached garage includes remote garage door opener. Central heat and A/C, attic fan and ceiling fan. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Resident pays all utilities, including electricity, gas (MGE), water & trash pick-up. Fenced backyard with storage building. Location very close to Thom Station walking trail. Background and credit report for each adult with application fee of $18 per adult. Deposit $650. Previous housing references requested Please call to schedule appointment to view the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1508872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Valley View St have any available units?
606 Valley View St has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Valley View St have?
Some of 606 Valley View St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Valley View St currently offering any rent specials?
606 Valley View St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Valley View St pet-friendly?
No, 606 Valley View St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carl Junction.
Does 606 Valley View St offer parking?
Yes, 606 Valley View St does offer parking.
Does 606 Valley View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Valley View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Valley View St have a pool?
No, 606 Valley View St does not have a pool.
Does 606 Valley View St have accessible units?
No, 606 Valley View St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Valley View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Valley View St has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Valley View St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 Valley View St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 606 Valley View St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Joplin, MOFort Scott, KSVinita, OK
Bella Vista, ARGravette, AR
Webb City, MOPittsburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Missouri Southern State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity