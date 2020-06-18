606 Valley View St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/06/20 Very nice home with kitchen appliances, including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top Kenmore stove, Kenmore dishwasher and over the range microwave. Attached garage includes remote garage door opener. Central heat and A/C, attic fan and ceiling fan. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Resident pays all utilities, including electricity, gas (MGE), water & trash pick-up. Fenced backyard with storage building. Location very close to Thom Station walking trail. Background and credit report for each adult with application fee of $18 per adult. Deposit $650. Previous housing references requested Please call to schedule appointment to view the property.



No Pets Allowed



