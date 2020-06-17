Amenities

2968 Shamrock Ct Available 06/17/20 - Very Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Triplex unit. All Main Level Living Space, Open Concept Living Room and Kitchen Space, Master Bath, Washer Dryer Hookups and Private Parking Behind the Building. Lawn Care Provided. Sorry No Pets. Please call for an Appointment 573-332-8100.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.



No Pets Allowed



