All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Find more places like 1730 New Madrid.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Girardeau, MO
/
1730 New Madrid
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1730 New Madrid

1730 New Madrid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Girardeau
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1730 New Madrid Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1730 New Madrid Available 06/19/20 House Close To Campus! - Don't Miss This Three Bedroom, One Bath Ranch Home located Close To Southeast Missouri State University And Southeast Hospital. Main Level Living With Large Bedrooms, Two Living Rooms, Open Kitchen/Dining Room Floor Plan, Over-sized Laundry Room, Carport And Detached Shed. Clothes Washer And Dryer Included.

Call Executive Property Management at 573-332-8100 or text 267-933-2639 for a tour or go to www.CapeAreaRentals.com for more information.

Rental Qualifications: A parent co-signer is required for all traditional college students. There is a $30 application fee per adult, each roommate must apply. We run a background check on each applicant.
**For all adults who are not traditional students, we like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.

(RLNE2890958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 New Madrid have any available units?
1730 New Madrid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Is 1730 New Madrid currently offering any rent specials?
1730 New Madrid isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 New Madrid pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 New Madrid is pet friendly.
Does 1730 New Madrid offer parking?
Yes, 1730 New Madrid does offer parking.
Does 1730 New Madrid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 New Madrid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 New Madrid have a pool?
No, 1730 New Madrid does not have a pool.
Does 1730 New Madrid have accessible units?
No, 1730 New Madrid does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 New Madrid have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 New Madrid does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 New Madrid have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 New Madrid does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District at Cape
630 S Spring St
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Similar Pages

Cape Girardeau 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murphysboro, ILJackson, MO
Carbondale, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Missouri State University