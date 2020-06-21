All apartments in Cape Girardeau
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1428 Holly

1428 Holly Drive · (573) 332-8100
Location

1428 Holly Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1428 Holly · Avail. Jul 17

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1428 Holly Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful Ranch Home on a Corner Lot. Spacious Open Concept Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Upscale Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen, Under Cabinet Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Wrought Iron Spindle Stairway, Fully Finished Walk Out Basement, Screened Porch, Stone Fireplace, Custom Blinds, Exterior Waterfall & a 80 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Call For An Appointment.

Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.

(RLNE2275875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Holly have any available units?
1428 Holly has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1428 Holly have?
Some of 1428 Holly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Holly currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Holly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Holly pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Holly is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Holly offer parking?
No, 1428 Holly does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Holly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Holly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Holly have a pool?
No, 1428 Holly does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Holly have accessible units?
No, 1428 Holly does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Holly have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Holly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Holly have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Holly does not have units with air conditioning.
