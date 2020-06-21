Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1428 Holly Available 07/17/20 - Beautiful Ranch Home on a Corner Lot. Spacious Open Concept Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Upscale Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen, Under Cabinet Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Wrought Iron Spindle Stairway, Fully Finished Walk Out Basement, Screened Porch, Stone Fireplace, Custom Blinds, Exterior Waterfall & a 80 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Call For An Appointment.



Rental Qualifications: There is a $30 application fee per adult. We run a background and credit check. We like to see a credit score above 620 and require monthly income to be 3x the rent.



(RLNE2275875)