Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1304 Bertling St

1304 Bertling Street · (573) 579-4570
Location

1304 Bertling Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $975 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1304 Bertling Street House - Property Id: 276312

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. Property has been completely renovated in 2020 with new windows, new flooring, painted throughout. Spacious basement has new tile, remodeled bathroom, new windows, oversized closet and laundry, perfect space for an additional roommate. All appliances included: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. 910 Sq. Ft. Main Level, 910 Sq. Ft. in Basement.

Info and Application HERE: www.DavisRentalProperties.net
Email: brad@davisrentalproperties.net
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276312
Property Id 276312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Bertling St have any available units?
1304 Bertling St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1304 Bertling St have?
Some of 1304 Bertling St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Bertling St currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Bertling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Bertling St pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Bertling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau.
Does 1304 Bertling St offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Bertling St does offer parking.
Does 1304 Bertling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Bertling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Bertling St have a pool?
No, 1304 Bertling St does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Bertling St have accessible units?
No, 1304 Bertling St does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Bertling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Bertling St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Bertling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Bertling St does not have units with air conditioning.
