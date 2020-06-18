1304 Bertling St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. Property has been completely renovated in 2020 with new windows, new flooring, painted throughout. Spacious basement has new tile, remodeled bathroom, new windows, oversized closet and laundry, perfect space for an additional roommate. All appliances included: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer, Dryer. 910 Sq. Ft. Main Level, 910 Sq. Ft. in Basement.



