1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 PM
87 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgeton, MO
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
772 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3140 Roger Williams Drive
3140 Roger Williams Drive, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
522 sqft
Cute and cozy all electric, one bedroom condo in 55+ community. New carpet in living room and bedroom, white cabinets in the kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Kitchen includes electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgeton
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
610 Clark
610 Clark Street, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 610 Clark in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bridgeton
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
50 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$743
706 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Bennington Heights
2037 Chablis Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$724
630 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
840 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$905
973 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$926
863 sqft
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
