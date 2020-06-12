Apartment List
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

17 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1664 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1386 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
5 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1485 sqft
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
3 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
43 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1382 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Contact for Availability
Homestead Village
862 Homestead Village Ln SE, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1083 sqft
Homestead Village affordable townhomes are conveniently located five minutes from beautiful downtown Rochester on the city bus line, and across the street from shopping and a city park with playground, picnic areas and walking paths.
206 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
1793 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.

1 Unit Available
175 36th Ave. NW
175 36th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Club Manor - Property Id: 250281 Available June 1. This home is located in the desirable Country Club Manor Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
3065 Brittany Ln NW A
3065 Brittany Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
Unit A Available 08/17/20 Exterior unit/ Townhome available in August - Property Id: 293986 The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester will have a three bedroom townhome for rent in mid-August.

1 Unit Available
1612 7-1/2 Ave NE
1612 7 1/2 Ave NE, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1612 7-1/2 Ave NE Available 08/01/20 One level living in quiet neighborhood - This charmer is located just a block from Kellogg middle school in a quiet neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
521 29th Street NW
521 29th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Bedroom Home located in NW Rochester MN - Three bedroom split level home with two car tuck under garage located in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
1309 Turnberry Dr SE
1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN
Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place

1 Unit Available
929 40th St NW
929 40th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Great floorplan with all 3 bedrooms on one level! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.

1 Unit Available
862 11 1/2 Street SW
862 11 1/2 Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
Remodeled Ranch Style Near Mayo Clinic - Home is available for 1 to 24 month lease terms. Rent may change based on length of lease period.

1 Unit Available
918 Southern Woods Pl SW
918 Southern Woods Place Southwest, Rochester, MN
Furnished 4 Bed 3 Bath home in SW Rochester. Renovated in 2019 and ready for immediate move in - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage home is ready for you to move in. The home is fully furnished and you can rent for 1 to 24 months.

1 Unit Available
1221 1st St SW #400
1221 1st Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1221 1st St SW #400 Available 09/01/20 Spacious townhome in desireable downtown location! - You'll love the convenience of a quick walk to St.

1 Unit Available
1122 10th St SW
1122 10th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1122 10th St SW Available 07/01/20 Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! - Stunning "Old SW" home with true main-floor living! Step inside and you'll be greeted by hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a cozy gas fireplace in

1 Unit Available
939 40th Street NW
939 40th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
939 40th Street NW Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Townhome in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood - Three bedroom, two car garage, one full bathroom and two half bathrooms.

Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

