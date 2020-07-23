/
/
polk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
59 Apartments for rent in Polk County, MN📍
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
400 17th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$545
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brentwood Estates in East Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
519 N Broadway
519 N Broadway, Crookston, MN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1572 sqft
Available soon. More photos coming soon....
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Garden Ct. NW
15 Garden Ct NW, East Grand Forks, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back.
Results within 1 mile of Polk County
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Minnesota Heights
316 North 4th Street, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas with washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located close to Demers Ave close to parks, trails and bus routes. Some units offered at lowered rates.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
President
210 North 6th Street, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Old-fashioned architectural elements give the President Apartments in Grand Forks its unique charm. With the downtown location and the added storage space in each efficiency or one-bedroom apartment, President is an amazing place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Lumber Exchange
800 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1417 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in-unit and private master baths. Easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and located close to Red River State Recreation Area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining spaces, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located just off Demers Ave with access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and well-maintained.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
416 N 4th St
416 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
4217 sqft
Rent To Own - Property Id: 289831 Rent to own this home Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1214 5th Ave N
1214 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$595
Small single-level house Right behind Deek's Pizza Tenants pay all utilities Tenants responsible for lawn/snow Central air Detached garage No laundry 1/2 bath off of the kitchen and another 1/2 bath (tub) located in its own room 1 dog
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3502 Cherry Street Unit C-11
3502 Cherry Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
834 sqft
3502 Cherry Street Unit C-11 Available 08/22/20 Updated 2 bed/1 bath Condo for Rent - Great 2nd floor condo with many updates, laundry included, detached garage plus off street parking, dishwasher, covered porch/balcony, awesome location.
Results within 5 miles of Polk County
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison
1825 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Everything is close to these affordable two-bedroom apartments at Madison Apartments located in central Grand Forks, ND.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$545
600 sqft
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
12 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Louise
2113 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
900 sqft
The Louise Apartments offer economical one and two-bedroom, cat-friendly apartments in Grand Forks, ND. Combine a convenient location with a cozy and charming apartment, and you've found your next home!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
The Pines Apartment Homes
4157 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1315 sqft
Two-story apartment units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-plank flooring and modern lighting. Contemporary buildings in a modern, grassy community. Located close to Red River.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Bridgestone Apartments
4600 South Washington Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$615
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Bridgestone Apartments! This quiet apartment community offers spacious living rooms, an on site fitness center and underground parking! The Bridgestone Apartments are conveniently located in south Grand Forks near the Icon Sports
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Campus Place II Apartments
4274 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1140 sqft
A fantastic place to live near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Apartments offer large living areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-out patios. Near the fitness center and community room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Desoto Estates 2
3530 S 15th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$770
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Polk County area include Concordia College at Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead, University of North Dakota, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fargo, Grand Forks, Moorhead, West Fargo, and East Grand Forks have apartments for rent.