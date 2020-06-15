Amenities

208 King St Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, Great Home on Gorgeous Lake Osakis - This terrific home is available for year around rental on Lake Osakis. The home features a gorgeous master suite and recently updated kitchen. A dock is provided for your enjoyment and will be installed and removed seasonally at no expense to you. There is an in-ground sprinkler system that is maintained, also at no expense to you. Single level living makes everything easily accessible and the home is located on a large lot which allows enjoyment of both the lake and a large front yard.



The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features a fantastic lakeside porch to enjoy the lake views at any time of year. There are 2 wall mount A/C units in the home and a fireplace in the master suite. The large deck on the lake side provides a great setting for entertaining, grilling out, or just relaxing. The home also has a 2 stall attached garage and a storage shed.



Call us today, because this one won't last long. Real Property Management Optimum 320-460-7474 or visit our website at rpmoptimum.com to apply today.



$1600 per month rent

$1,600 security deposit

$95 lease origination fee



No Pets/No Smoking



Screening Criteria:

Minimum 630 Credit Score

Minimum $4,500 monthly income

No previous evictions

No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime



Real Property Management Optimum

320.460.7474

rpmoptimum.com



