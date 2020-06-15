All apartments in Osakis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

208 King St

208 King Street · (320) 460-7474
Location

208 King Street, Osakis, MN 56360

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 King St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1995 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
208 King St Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, Great Home on Gorgeous Lake Osakis - This terrific home is available for year around rental on Lake Osakis. The home features a gorgeous master suite and recently updated kitchen. A dock is provided for your enjoyment and will be installed and removed seasonally at no expense to you. There is an in-ground sprinkler system that is maintained, also at no expense to you. Single level living makes everything easily accessible and the home is located on a large lot which allows enjoyment of both the lake and a large front yard.

The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features a fantastic lakeside porch to enjoy the lake views at any time of year. There are 2 wall mount A/C units in the home and a fireplace in the master suite. The large deck on the lake side provides a great setting for entertaining, grilling out, or just relaxing. The home also has a 2 stall attached garage and a storage shed.

Call us today, because this one won't last long. Real Property Management Optimum 320-460-7474 or visit our website at rpmoptimum.com to apply today.

$1600 per month rent
$1,600 security deposit
$95 lease origination fee

No Pets/No Smoking

Screening Criteria:
Minimum 630 Credit Score
Minimum $4,500 monthly income
No previous evictions
No convictions for violent crime, sex crime, or drug crime

Real Property Management Optimum
320.460.7474
rpmoptimum.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4554955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 King St have any available units?
208 King St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 King St have?
Some of 208 King St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 King St currently offering any rent specials?
208 King St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 King St pet-friendly?
No, 208 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osakis.
Does 208 King St offer parking?
Yes, 208 King St does offer parking.
Does 208 King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 King St have a pool?
No, 208 King St does not have a pool.
Does 208 King St have accessible units?
No, 208 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 King St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 King St has units with air conditioning.
