Birch Court

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350-1 month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 1 year old, 75 lbs, aggressive breed
Cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Front declawed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Available. Open lot.