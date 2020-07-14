Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Looking for a home with your own private entrance? Spacious floor plans? Fantastic amenities? Then look no further than affordable Birch Court Apartments! Located in a quiet residential neighborhood with a downright peaceful feel, these fantastic apartments and townhomes offer all the comforts of home with convenient access to restaurants, shopping and downtown Hibbing. Birch Court offers a playground and barbecue area to dine al fresco, you are sure to feel right at home. Schedule your personal tour and inquire today!