Hibbing, MN
Birch Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Birch Court

600 E 40th St · (218) 228-0396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

600 E 40th St, Hibbing, MN 55746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500109 · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 650-37 · Avail. Sep 4

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birch Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Looking for a home with your own private entrance? Spacious floor plans? Fantastic amenities? Then look no further than affordable Birch Court Apartments! Located in a quiet residential neighborhood with a downright peaceful feel, these fantastic apartments and townhomes offer all the comforts of home with convenient access to restaurants, shopping and downtown Hibbing. Birch Court offers a playground and barbecue area to dine al fresco, you are sure to feel right at home. Schedule your personal tour and inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350-1 month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 1 year old, 75 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Front declawed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Available. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birch Court have any available units?
Birch Court has 2 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Birch Court have?
Some of Birch Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birch Court currently offering any rent specials?
Birch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Birch Court is pet friendly.
Does Birch Court offer parking?
Yes, Birch Court offers parking.
Does Birch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birch Court have a pool?
No, Birch Court does not have a pool.
Does Birch Court have accessible units?
No, Birch Court does not have accessible units.
Does Birch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birch Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Birch Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Birch Court has units with air conditioning.
