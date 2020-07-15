/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM
19 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1139 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
2707 W 2nd St
2707 West 2nd Street, Duluth, MN
Stunning Remodeled 4 bedroom Home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 4 bedroom home! Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
17 Lyons St
17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
426 N 12th Ave E
426 North 12th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
Nicely updated 3bd house with hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, new furnace and good sized rooms. Close to area colleges, grocery, and lakewalk!! Sorry no cats accepted in this unit! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
917 E 6th St (Front)
917 East 6th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! - Be the first to live in the beautiful 3 bedroom home! Perfect location with off street parking! Beautiful hardwood floors through the house giving it character and making cleaning a breeze.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2115 Ogden Ave
2115 Ogden Ave, Superior, WI
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home available for immediate occupancy - Don't miss your opportunity to rent this great home with 4 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1410 N 11th st
1410 North 11th Street, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 n 11th - Property Id: 262746 3 bedroom home Beautiful property located steps from the park. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen and bath fixtures...".
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
110 Niagara St E
110 East Niagara Street, Duluth, MN
110 Niagara St E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has a great porch for hanging out on, off street
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
518 N 10th Ave E
518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
1011 N 14th Ave E
1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Hammond Ave
1209 Hammond Avenue, Superior, WI
1209 Hammond Ave Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom in Superior Open August 1st - Welcome to this well cared for spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property. Enjoy onsite laundry, off street parking and easy to maintain hardwood floors.