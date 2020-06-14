/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
42 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fridley, MN
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonny
1 Unit Available
6050 6th Street NE
6050 6th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN
1 Bedroom
$700
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1 private room available - Property Id: 63786 Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.
Results within 5 miles of Fridley
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 07:18pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
783 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1130 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marcy - Holmes
16 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
19 Units Available
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,580
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified
Last updated May 18 at 10:44pm
University
34 Units Available
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,169
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
804 sqft
The Sydney Hall Dinkytown apartments are high-luxury domiciles near the University of Minnesota, close to campus classrooms, sports facilities, entertainment venues, shopping, and restaurants. The units have granite counters and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1800 Clinton Ave Apt 307
1800 Clinton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
728 N 3rd Street
728 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,750
491 sqft
New, fully furnished corner unit in modern, high-design Sable building. Corner unit with more light & view of trees, true private bedroom with full-height walls, secured & underground parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stevens Square
1 Unit Available
1820 1st Avenue S
1820 1st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$975
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This condo in Stevens Square is partially furnished with couches, bookshelves & bar stools. Live only minutes away to Downtown Minneapoli by bus, bike or foot. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Nicollet Island
1 Unit Available
110 1st Avenue NE
110 Northeast 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1223 sqft
Large 2BR with great views of Downtown Skyline and riverfront, in walking distance of the best of St Anthony Main. Available either furnished or unfurnished.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Marcy - Holmes
1 Unit Available
815 9th Avenue South East
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Located in the heart of Minneapolis MN, Spectrum is a resort-style community central to St.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown West
1 Unit Available
150 Portland Avenue
150 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Historic Whitney Landmark Residences, a rare opportunity to rent in this stunning riverfront condo! This fully remodeled 1 bedroom, 2 bath unit includes custom kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances, custom lighting, tile and
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown East
1 Unit Available
1120 S 2nd Street
1120 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stonebridge Lofts! This stunning corner condo features open living spaces great for entertaining, upgraded kitchen and baths along with natural light and river views! Be in the heart of the Mill District walkable to USBank Stadium, Light
Results within 10 miles of Fridley
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Cedar Isles - Dean
41 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Powderhorn Park
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Elmwood
12 Units Available
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,338
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1176 sqft
Spacious apartments located minutes from West End and Uptown. On-site fitness center, business center and free Wi-Fi. Updated kitchens, private balconies and patios, and full-size in-suite washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
