Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Grand Forks, MN

Finding an apartment in East Grand Forks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2101 7th Ave NW
2101 7th Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2576 sqft
2101 7th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in EGF - This house has it all, high-end finishes, fenced yard, central air, hardwood floors, master bedroom w/attached bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15 Garden Ct. NW
15 Garden Ct NW, East Grand Forks, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Forks
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
416 N 4th St
416 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
4217 sqft
Rent To Own - Property Id: 289831 Rent to own this home Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Forks
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
821 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
19 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$475
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
28 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
47 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$795
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
3 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
5 Units Available
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
5 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:49pm
23 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$575
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$580
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
820 sqft
Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer the perfect apartment in the perfect location. When friendly office staff are paired with great amenities, such as the included heat and laundry options, you've found your next home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Claremont
1012 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Claremont Apartments are best known for their location near the UND campus and the Ralph Engelstad Arena. These one-bedroom apartments are waiting to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
1923 12th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
The Gateway Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for you and your pet. The great location and unique charm make these apartments the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Desoto Estates
3550 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
990 sqft
Desoto Estates is the perfect place to call home! These spacious studio to three-bedroom apartment homes are conveniently located in the quiet south-side of Grand Forks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Valley Home Duplexes
1002 North 23rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Valley Home Duplexes in Grand Forks offer spacious multi-level, two and three-bedroom duplexes in a perfect, residential community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Grand Forks, MN

Finding an apartment in East Grand Forks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

