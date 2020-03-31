Amenities

2101 7th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in EGF - This house has it all, high-end finishes, fenced yard, central air, hardwood floors, master bedroom w/attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Master + 1 bedroom on main and 3 bedrooms in basement. Full remodel in 2013. Snowblower and lawn mower stay for tenant use. Tenants pay all utilities.



Pet friendly, initial deposit required, no monthly fees!



Contact TruHome for all details and showing appointments.



leasing@truhomeproperties.com

www.truhomeproperties.com

701-620-1597



(RLNE4886175)