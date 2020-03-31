All apartments in East Grand Forks
East Grand Forks, MN
2101 7th Ave NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2101 7th Ave NW

2101 7th Ave NW · (701) 620-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 7th Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2101 7th Ave NW · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2101 7th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in EGF - This house has it all, high-end finishes, fenced yard, central air, hardwood floors, master bedroom w/attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Master + 1 bedroom on main and 3 bedrooms in basement. Full remodel in 2013. Snowblower and lawn mower stay for tenant use. Tenants pay all utilities.

Pet friendly, initial deposit required, no monthly fees!

Contact TruHome for all details and showing appointments.

leasing@truhomeproperties.com
www.truhomeproperties.com
701-620-1597

(RLNE4886175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 7th Ave NW have any available units?
2101 7th Ave NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 7th Ave NW have?
Some of 2101 7th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 7th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2101 7th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 7th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 7th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2101 7th Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 7th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2101 7th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2101 7th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 7th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 7th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 7th Ave NW has units with air conditioning.
