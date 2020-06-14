Apartment List
12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI

Finding an apartment in Saginaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
5 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1068 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Saginaw Historic Business District
6 Units Available
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$905
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 S 14th St
709 South 14th Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
Large family home with a yard and front porch. This home is ready now! Call me for a tour! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5690408)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1918 Kendrick St A
1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$639
1211 sqft
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296510 1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI 48602 3 beds 1 bath 1211 sq ft Lot size 5,662 Acres Detached Garage Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northmoor
1 Unit Available
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1858 N Freshman Dr
1858 N Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 300952 Cozy home just right for you. Recently retrofitted with all new flooring. Features gas stove Central Air Perfect size Living room Carport Washer / Dryer hookup ready Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6214 Master Ave
6214 Masters Ave, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 293367 Spacious Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Entertainment size Living room. Earth tone atmosphere in the decor. All new Carpet throughout the home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Stark St
401 Stark Street, Bay County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$899
1619 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5191281)

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
881 N SCHEURMAN, #7
881 N Scheurmann Rd, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$629
770 sqft
1 bedroom lower unit. Pet Friendly, breed restrictions and fees apply.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1869 N Villa Ct
1869 N Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1902 S Villa Ct
1902 S Villa Ct, Bay County, MI
1 Bedroom
$729
600 sqft
Beautiful apartment ready for you! Don't miss this great special!! FREE month FREE app fee FREE pet dep Eagle Ridge Villas 1924 N. Villa Ct. Essexville MI 48732 989-892-9491
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saginaw, MI

Finding an apartment in Saginaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

