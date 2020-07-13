Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

152 Apartments under $900 for rent in Oak Park, MI

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21329 Ithaca Ave
21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$849
699 sqft
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1321 W 9 MILE Road
1321 West 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOWER FLAT IN FERNDALE. LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. CENTRAL AIR AND LOTS OF PARKING IN THE BACK. SHARED LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT PLUS STORAGE.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
20108 Ferguson St
20108 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent! Amenities: • Large bungalow-style bedroom • Hard wood floors • Detached garage • Near major freeways and shopping Requirements: • No evictions •
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2945 Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15328 Kentfield St
15328 Kentfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1500 sqft
APPLIANCES INCLUDED, CARPET THROUGHOUT, NICE SPACE UPSTAIRS, CLICK HERE TO APPLY TODAY: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17169 Griggs St
17169 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
2560 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms in this stately home. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home with a loft area upstairs that is great for hosting or solitude. Click to apply!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
12650 Griggs St
12650 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1628 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12650 Griggs St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15774 Biltmore St
15774 Biltmore Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
Spacious brick colonial home located North of Fenkell and East of Southfield. This home features new carpet and flooring, fresh paint throughout, dining room, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section 8 is not accepted.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
16702 Lahser
16702 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
16702 Lahser - 16702 Lahser, Detroit Move-in ready 2 bedroom apartment- now available for rent! Appliances are included! * Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply Amenities: • Updated kitchen • Eat-in dining room • Carpeted floors throughout •

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15366 Stout St
15366 Stout Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15366 Stout St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
14899 Appoline St
14899 Appoline Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14899 Appoline St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12047 Prest St
12047 Prest Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
879 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12047 Prest St in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14551 Mettetal Street - LU
14551 Mettetal Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Spacious 3BR 1 bath lower flat unit. Home has been recently renovated to include, updated kitchen, fresh paint. A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes.

July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oak Park Rent Report. Oak Park rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oak Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oak Park rents held steady over the past month

Oak Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oak Park stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,287 for a two-bedroom. Oak Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oak Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Oak Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Oak Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Oak Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Oak Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,287 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Oak Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oak Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

