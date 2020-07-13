/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Northview, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
Results within 1 mile of Northview
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$906
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Results within 5 miles of Northview
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hill
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,243
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
45 Units Available
Midtown
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
7 Units Available
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belknap Lookout
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
239 Glencarin Dr Ne
239 Glencarin Drive Northeast, Rockford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful contemporary floor plan with pool and two private decks. Fireplace and best schools in the Area
Results within 10 miles of Northview
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
934 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
4 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
975 sqft
Welcome to The Fountains, where the grand water fountains that inspire our name set a tone of serenity for the entire community. Feel yourself slow and relax as you take in each woodland and waterscape view.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.