All apartments in Niles
Find more places like 1731 Oak St- E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niles, MI
/
1731 Oak St- E
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1731 Oak St- E

1731 Oak St · (269) 687-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1731 Oak St, Niles, MI 49120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric!
Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.

All of our apartments include heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash. Laundry facilities are located on site. We meet and exceed all housing standards. We are not income based.

FEATURES: may include: glass stove top, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, etc. Many of the apartments can be rented as "all utilities paid," for an additional $60 monthly fee.

ONE BEDROOM - $550, $585 - based on size and features.

TWO BEDROOMS - $610, $650, $675, $725 - based on size and features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Oak St- E have any available units?
1731 Oak St- E has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1731 Oak St- E have?
Some of 1731 Oak St- E's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Oak St- E currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Oak St- E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Oak St- E pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Oak St- E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niles.
Does 1731 Oak St- E offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Oak St- E does offer parking.
Does 1731 Oak St- E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Oak St- E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Oak St- E have a pool?
No, 1731 Oak St- E does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Oak St- E have accessible units?
No, 1731 Oak St- E does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Oak St- E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Oak St- E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Oak St- E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 Oak St- E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1731 Oak St- E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Bend, INKalamazoo, MIMishawaka, INElkhart, IN
Michigan City, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Plymouth, INPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendKalamazoo College
Western Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity