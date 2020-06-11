1731 Oak St- E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Included heat, water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays electric!

Due to major remodeling and upgrades in 2006-2009, there is a nice individual personality to the appearance of each apartment.



All of our apartments include heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash. Laundry facilities are located on site. We meet and exceed all housing standards. We are not income based.



FEATURES: may include: glass stove top, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans, etc. Many of the apartments can be rented as "all utilities paid," for an additional $60 monthly fee.



ONE BEDROOM - $550, $585 - based on size and features.



TWO BEDROOMS - $610, $650, $675, $725 - based on size and features