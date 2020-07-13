21 Apartments under $700 for rent in Lincoln Park, MI

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2945 Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jeffries
1800 Brainard St Apt 202
1800 Brainard St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
Appliances included, carpet throughout 2 bedrooms 1 bath Call or click to apply today! Age restrictions apply!

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tireman
4622 Vancouver St
4622 Vancouver Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Spacious upper flat located South of Grand River Avenue and East of Livernois. This home features nice hardwood floors throughout, dining room, stunning updated kitchen, and an unfinished shared basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tireman
5085 Underwood St
5085 Underwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1510 sqft
AFFORDABLE FAMILY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN AND EXPRESSSWAY. GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM WITH NATURAL FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING RM PLUS BONUS ROOM COULD BE DEN. OAK KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. CERAMIC BATH UP.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
9967 Grandmont Ave
9967 Grandmont Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
11644 Broadstreet Ave
11644 Broadstreet Ave, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Nice upper flat located North of Joy, East of Livernois. This unit features a fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, and fresh paint! Water is included in the rent. Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3712925)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
18333 Schoolcraft
18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom..

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16571 Schaefer
16571 Schaefer Highway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, with water included. Near several bus routes, shopping areas & hospitals.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2925 W BUENA VISTA Street
2925 West Buena Vista Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
889 sqft
Located near the Historic Russell Woods area this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 1 full bath home features an updated kitchen with nice modern cabinets, backsplash and floors. Clean neutral tones and carpet throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
6405 Tuxedo St
6405 Tuxedo Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
Recently redone 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, floors, blinds, and lights. $625 first months rent $625 security deposit $1250 total move in cost Call Mike 248-974-9473 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627022)

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.

Lincoln Park rents increased slightly over the past month

Lincoln Park rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln Park stand at $683 for a one-bedroom apartment and $890 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lincoln Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lincoln Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Lincoln Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lincoln Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lincoln Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Lincoln Park's median two-bedroom rent of $890 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lincoln Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

