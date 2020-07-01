/
1 bedroom apartments
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holt, MI
6 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
10 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$646
734 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
14 Units Available
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
11 Units Available
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
12 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
4 Units Available
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
4 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
674 sqft
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Contact for Availability
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$660
483 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
2 Units Available
Moores Park
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.
1 Unit Available
Holmes Street Area
1131 Malcolm X Street - 2
1131 E Malcolm X St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
400 sqft
This upper level unit features one bedroom, one bathroom, living room and kitchen. All utilities are included in the rental rate! Rental rate is $625.00 per month, a $55.00 application fee (per person 18+) plus security deposit.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
326 East Hillsdale - 4
326 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 1st floor unit.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lansing
322 E. Hillsdale - 2, 322.5 E. Hillsdale
322 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Super cute 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment! Upstairs unit in a beautifully remodeled duplex in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood! Custom shower, butcher block counter top, awesome fixtures. Located in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Holt
11 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
7 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
870 sqft
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
6 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
8 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
6 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$747
664 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
785 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$901
805 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
