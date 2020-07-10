/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in DeWitt, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,272
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DeWitt
603 Wilson
603 Wilson Street, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Dewitt Schools Dewitt city. - Property Id: 300552 This home has a large master suite that goes out to the deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. All new paint and plank flooring.
Results within 10 miles of DeWitt
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Somerset Park
14690 Abbey Ln, Bath, MI
1 Bedroom
$896
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1345 sqft
Luxurious amenities include spacious floor plans, patio or balcony, and breathtaking views. Community includes fitness center, sauna, and pool. Great location close to multiple highways for easy commuting.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$897
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,097
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,373
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1210 S US Highway 27 Apt 2
1210 S US Highway 27, Clinton County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in St Johns. Heat is included with rent, tenant pays just electricity. Tenant must complete an application. Min 580 Credit score. Please call or email with inquiries. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Glencairn
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 08/19/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Moores Park
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$595
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Old Everett
333 E Hodge Ave
333 East Hodge Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch on Southside Near Cedar Appliances With Washer/Dryer Included. Bath with Shower Only. Fenced Yard. Porch. Shed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Maryland Ave
1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Towar Gardens
6036 Porter Ave
6036 Porter Avenue, Haslett, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Porter Ave House - Property Id: 309945 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch in East Lansing schools. House is located in a great neighborhood! Great deal for student or young couple.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Moores Park
711 Britten Ave
711 Britten Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehills
1535 Stanlake Drive
1535 Stanlake Drive, East Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2889 sqft
Executive 4-BDR 4-BTH Duplex in Whitehills - Welcome to 1535 Stanlake. This is an executive 4-bedroom, 4-bath, duplex located in the desirable Whitehills Subdivision in East Lansing. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612
12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1180 sqft
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails.
