4 bedroom, single family house. 2 bedrooms upstairs as well as the bathroom. 1 bedroom and either a den or another bedroom on the main level. Includes washer/dryer hookup. Animal friendly. Rent is $950 or if you do direct pay $900. Security deposit is $700 with good credit. Please call five one seven three one seven two one nine one for your appointment today. Tenant responsible for all utilities - Propane and Electric. **We will never ask you to wire money. This is Fraud and a Scam. We are a local company and will meet you in person. NEVER WIRE MONEY.**



(RLNE5898139)