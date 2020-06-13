Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, ME

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
East End
1 Unit Available
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Back Cove
1 Unit Available
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portlands Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows, fireplace,

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Portland
1 Unit Available
45 Eastern Promenade
45 Eastern Promenade, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More details and lease options please contact us at: ME_041011@cuora-rentals.com Bordering Fort Allen Park and the Eastern Promenade, this 3rd floor property at the Portland House offers incomparable and unobstructed views of Casco Bay.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
49 Falmouth Street - 1A
49 Falmouth St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,795
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment! Be the first to move into this beautiful unit featuring Granite Counters, Stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors, tiled bathroom. Tons of charm with a fireplace and built-in pantry.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Riverton
1 Unit Available
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
South Portland Gardens
13 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,454
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadowview Road
14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
• $1900/month • 12 Month Lease required • 1900 sq ft • 4 BR, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Goose Pond Rd
10 Goose Pond Road, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath apartment in west cumberland - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apt in West cumberland just minutes form Rte 100 No Cats Allowed (RLNE2532507)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
63 Day Road
63 Day Road, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
961 sqft
63 Day Road Unit B Available 06/15/20 Gorham Townhouse with a yard! - Don't miss this townhouse style duplex located off Day Road in Gorham. This duplex is two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portland, ME

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

