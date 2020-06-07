482 Essex St. - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SPACIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PATIO! If you are looking for quiet country living in Dover-Foxcroft, then this is the perfect place for you! Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping centers and Northern Light Hospital. This newly renovated 2 bd, 1 bath first floor apartment includes Heat, H/W, Lawn Care, Snow Removal and on-site W/D. $795 first month's rent and $795 security deposit are due at signing. Cats are welcome! $350 non-refundable pet fee required. Complete and submit your application today at https://qualitypropertymanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=120208.