482 Essex St. - 1
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

482 Essex St. - 1

482 Essex St · (207) 605-0321
Location

482 Essex St, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PATIO! If you are looking for quiet country living in Dover-Foxcroft, then this is the perfect place for you! Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping centers and Northern Light Hospital. This newly renovated 2 bd, 1 bath first floor apartment includes Heat, H/W, Lawn Care, Snow Removal and on-site W/D. $795 first month's rent and $795 security deposit are due at signing. Cats are welcome! $350 non-refundable pet fee required. Complete and submit your application today at https://qualitypropertymanagementllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=120208.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have any available units?
482 Essex St. - 1 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 482 Essex St. - 1 have?
Some of 482 Essex St. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Essex St. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
482 Essex St. - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Essex St. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 Essex St. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 offer parking?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have a pool?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Essex St. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Essex St. - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
