Premier office location at 11680 Somerset Ave. Space is the corner office with frontage directly facing Somerset Ave. Space comprised of a common area, along with three generous offices, two storage rooms, a kitchen and bathroom. Join other long-term tenants in various governmental organizations and private companies at this great location. Call today for a tour. Additionally, the entire property is for sale, reference MLS ID# MDSO102790