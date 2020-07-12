139 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with parking

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8378 Montgomery Run Rd Apt E
8378 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
938 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom 2 bath middle level condo.Assigned parking,Community pool,hardwood floors,blinds.No smoking. No pets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7746 PATUXENT OAK CT
7746 Patuxent Oak Court, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Applications received and under review!!! No more showings thanks!- Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bed 2 and 2 half bath Townhome in Howard County!! Great Location that is close to all major routes and highways!! Ready for immediate occupancy, Call an

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6304 HAMPTON PLACE
6304 Hampton Place, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
Watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/dpLSsbTczXE NO PETS, NO PETS, NO PETS. Good credit and qualifications are a must! No smoking allowed. Seeking long term tenants.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,272
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,887
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8441 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8441 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Welcome to 8441 Gold Sunset Way ~ this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome features a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, two en-suite large bedrooms, fenced yard, a garage with driveway, and the front yard is maintained by the

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8870 Goose Landing Cir
8870 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7908 ELLIS WYATT COURT
7908 Ellis Watt Court, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level Brick Front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5905 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7134 SUSANS PASS
7134 Susans Pass, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2320 sqft
Beautifully appointed end unit town home with a garage that boasts a spacious open floor plan. This home has so much to offer. You will have so many upgrades here. There's a very spacious family room which greets you when you walk into the home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7255 DARBY DOWNS
7255 Darby Downs, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JUNE 20TH, 2020. THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BOASTS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. THIS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO FEATURES 1600 SQ.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8864 SPIRAL CUT #AT4
8864 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Living room, dining room, washer dryer included. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7765 VALLEY OAK DRIVE
7765 Valley Oak Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1751 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage. Beautiful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, center island, ceramic flooring and back splash.Hardwood flooring through large living room. Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4932 EASTWOOD PLACE
4932 Eastwood Place, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1256 sqft
Cape Cod in Worthington. Top of Culdesac - 3br 2 bath home. Why fight with parking or sharing a party wall when you can have a Single Family house.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$887
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ilchester, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ilchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

