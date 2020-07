Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room key fob access online portal shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Oceans East luxury apartment homes. Located in beautiful Berlin, Maryland, local charm and salt air inspire this upscale community focused on encouraging you to relax while everything is taken care of for you. This brand new luxury apartment community is NOW OPEN! We have current availability, but space is limited! Call today to reserve your new home! Visit Oceans-East.com for additional information. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for updates Call (410) 641-TOUR for additional information. *Restrictions Apply, Equal Housing Opportunity