3 Apartments for rent in Berlin, MD📍
35 Units Available
Oceans East Luxury Apartment Homes
9800 Shore Break Lane, Berlin, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1576 sqft
Welcome to Oceans East luxury apartment homes. Located in beautiful Berlin, Maryland, local charm and salt air inspire this upscale community focused on encouraging you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.
1 Unit Available
14 39TH STREET
14 39th Street, Ocean City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
495 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath, fully furnished first floor unit available for a one year lease. $1,100 a month. Two month security deposit required. Contact listing office for showing instructions. Rent includes water and sewer service.
1 Unit Available
26 RONZETTI AVENUE
26 Ronzetti Avenue, Selbyville, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26 RONZETTI AVENUE in Selbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Berlin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
Some of the colleges located in the Berlin area include Salisbury University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.