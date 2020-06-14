Apartment List
/
LA
/
westlake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Westlake, LA with garage

Westlake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2003 Rose St
2003 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
845 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home comes with washer and dryer and has a large partially fenced back yard. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
607 E Lagrange St
607 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near McNeese State University. Home has fully fenced in yard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining guests. Absolutely no pets allowed!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Results within 10 miles of Westlake
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
336 Paisley Pkwy
336 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Carlyss Place - Sulphur area 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home with granite countertops, custom cabinets and open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Invader St
1013 Invader Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
Sulphur 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Industries & Interstate 10. Home has fresh paint, and flooring, kitchen with appliances, large breezeway between 2 car garage with washer/dryer connections. Situated on a large lot.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 McArthur St
821 Mc Arthur Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Adorable Sulphur 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage! Newly remodeled kitchen features nice appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), central air/heat, large yard, and detached garage with laundry connections.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2510 sqft
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westlake, LA

Westlake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Westlake 1 BedroomsWestlake 2 BedroomsWestlake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestlake 3 BedroomsWestlake Apartments with Balcony
Westlake Apartments with GarageWestlake Apartments with GymWestlake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestlake Apartments with ParkingWestlake Apartments with Pool
Westlake Apartments with Washer-DryerWestlake Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestlake Furnished ApartmentsWestlake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXPrien, LADeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University