322 Ramsey

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stonewall-Great home in Old Hickory Subdivision - This beautiful home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room (or could be a 5 bedroom) and 3 bathrooms is just waiting on a new family to call it home. Gorgeous cabintry in the kitchen with granite counters opens to a fabulous den with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, dining area and den are all open to offer a great place for entertaining or a family meal. Master bedroom is remote-all bedrooms on 1st floor with bonus being upstairs-all bedrooms have great closets and plenty of space! If the patio is your favorite spot, this covered space will be perfect! The 3 car garage offers lots of storage space. Home sits on a large lot. Call me today for your private tour. 1 small dog (less than 15 lbs) allowed-$300 non-refundable pet deposit



Lisa Allen, REALTOR/Property Manager

Direct: 318.347.1700

Keller Williams Realty NWLA

Office: 318.213.1555

795 Brook Hollow

Shreveport, LA 71105

www.DavidandLisa.US

Each office is independently owned and operated.

Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission



(RLNE5683511)