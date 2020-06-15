All apartments in Stonewall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

322 Ramsey

322 Ramsey Dr · (318) 347-1700
Location

322 Ramsey Dr, Stonewall, LA 71078

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Ramsey · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stonewall-Great home in Old Hickory Subdivision - This beautiful home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room (or could be a 5 bedroom) and 3 bathrooms is just waiting on a new family to call it home. Gorgeous cabintry in the kitchen with granite counters opens to a fabulous den with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, dining area and den are all open to offer a great place for entertaining or a family meal. Master bedroom is remote-all bedrooms on 1st floor with bonus being upstairs-all bedrooms have great closets and plenty of space! If the patio is your favorite spot, this covered space will be perfect! The 3 car garage offers lots of storage space. Home sits on a large lot. Call me today for your private tour. 1 small dog (less than 15 lbs) allowed-$300 non-refundable pet deposit

Lisa Allen, REALTOR/Property Manager
Direct: 318.347.1700
Keller Williams Realty NWLA
Office: 318.213.1555
795 Brook Hollow
Shreveport, LA 71105
www.DavidandLisa.US
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission

(RLNE5683511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
