322 Ramsey

Amenities
Stonewall-Great home in Old Hickory Subdivision - This beautiful home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room (or could be a 5 bedroom) and 3 bathrooms is just waiting on a new family to call it home. Gorgeous cabintry in the kitchen with granite counters opens to a fabulous den with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, dining area and den are all open to offer a great place for entertaining or a family meal. Master bedroom is remote-all bedrooms on 1st floor with bonus being upstairs-all bedrooms have great closets and plenty of space! If the patio is your favorite spot, this covered space will be perfect! The 3 car garage offers lots of storage space. Home sits on a large lot. Call me today for your private tour. 1 small dog (less than 15 lbs) allowed-$300 non-refundable pet deposit
