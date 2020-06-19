All apartments in Ruston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

305 Standifer Avenue

305 Standifer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 Standifer Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Standifer Avenue have any available units?
305 Standifer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 305 Standifer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Standifer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Standifer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Standifer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Standifer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
