All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 2418 Melody Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
2418 Melody Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2418 Melody Ln

2418 Melody Lane · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2418 Melody Lane, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2418 Melody Ln · Avail. now

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located 2 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. This unit features a large living room, separate dining room, and kitchen with breakfast bar. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Melody Ln have any available units?
2418 Melody Ln has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2418 Melody Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Melody Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Melody Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Melody Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 2418 Melody Ln offer parking?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2418 Melody Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Melody Ln have a pool?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Melody Ln have accessible units?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Melody Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 Melody Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 Melody Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2418 Melody Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Balconies
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity