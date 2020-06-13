Apartment List
/
LA
/
red chute
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2025 sqft
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2244 sqft
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Results within 1 mile of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7608 Redwood Court
7608 Redwood Lane, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Nice home on the back street of a quiet subdivision, conveniently located at the intersection of HWY 80 & HWY 157 and only minutes from I-20.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Red Chute
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
17 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
229 E Stephenson Street
229 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This completely updated townhouse is nestled back in a quiet area of Broadmoor~Broadmoor school district~Located on a cul de sac with no thru traffice~Beautifully updated kitchen and new floors downstairs in the open floor plan of the living and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
303 Boulder Drive
303 Boulder Drive, Haughton, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3576 sqft
Stunning is the best description of this home. It is a must see. This house has all the extras: gutters, landscaping, shed, fence, retaining wall, patio overlay, alarm system, wooden accent on the patio, painted garage floors, and many more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1215 Ella Circle
1215 Ella Circle, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 Hassell Dr
1713 Hassell Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1661 sqft
1713 Hassell Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Cypress Place Home - This beautiful home is in a gated community in South Bossier. Open floor plan. 3 Bed 2 Bath. The master is remote w/ two closets, one is very large.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 Eli-Conner Drive
1128 Eli Connor Dr, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1858 sqft
1128 Eli-Conner Drive Available 07/15/20 Just Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base.....

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Toulouse Court
609 Toulouse Court, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1763 sqft
609 Toulouse Court Available 08/01/20 St Charles Court! - Beautiful Home in St Charles Court! Ceramic tile throughout. Loaded with Amenities! Built in surround sound throughout home and on back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Red Chute, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Red Chute renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Red Chute 3 BedroomsRed Chute Apartments with BalconyRed Chute Apartments with Garage
Red Chute Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Chute Apartments with ParkingRed Chute Apartments with Pool
Red Chute Dog Friendly ApartmentsRed Chute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LA
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College