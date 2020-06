Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

207 Sherwood Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Country Place in Haughton - Property is located on the outskirts of Bossier City in the town of Haughton & its a Great place to learn how to fish, walk or ride a bike around.. Only 15 mins to Barksdale AFB. Willis-Knighton, BPCC & Boardwalk.

Have fun fishing in the large pond & relaxing in community pool..

- New 18" tile in bathrooms & kitchen with new Pergo Laminate in bedrooms & living room

- Kitchen has direct view of the fireplace, living room & backyard

- Repainted in 2018 using quality Sherwin Williams paint

- Large closets with nice closet built-ins for storage

- Hunter ceiling fans in every room

- crown molding & base boards

- HVAC system only 2 years old

- Newer washer & dryer

- Large yard



(RLNE3965474)