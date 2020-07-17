All apartments in Ouachita County
23 Briarwood Cir

23 Briarwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

23 Briarwood Circle, Ouachita County, LA 71203

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse in Town & Country Please read all - Property Id: 307235

An application must be filled out and verified along with a credit report and criminal report turned in before I will show my home. ALL VIEWINGS will be done in the afternoon between 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm.
Rent: $500.00 DEPOSIT: $400.00
YOU PAY ALL UTILITY BILLS and any other bills you incur.
2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse ALL ELECTRIC
Downstairs:
Washer/ Dryer hook up in half bath
Galley style Kitchen with a dishwasher (6x13)
YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN FRIDGE & STOVE.
Open concept Dining room & Living room (with Fireplace) (20x13)
Upstairs:
2 carpeted bedrooms each with a full size bathroom and walk in closet. (12x13)
Back Patio with 2 car covered parking
NO PETS! NO PETS! NO PETS!
Jack Hayes Elementary School and Ouachita Jr. and High school
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307235
No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
