23 Briarwood Cir

Available 07/15/20 Townhouse in Town & Country Please read all - Property Id: 307235
An application must be filled out and verified along with a credit report and criminal report turned in before I will show my home. ALL VIEWINGS will be done in the afternoon between 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm. Rent: $500.00 DEPOSIT: $400.00 YOU PAY ALL UTILITY BILLS and any other bills you incur. 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse ALL ELECTRIC Downstairs: Washer/ Dryer hook up in half bath Galley style Kitchen with a dishwasher (6x13) YOU MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN FRIDGE & STOVE. Open concept Dining room & Living room (with Fireplace) (20x13) Upstairs: 2 carpeted bedrooms each with a full size bathroom and walk in closet. (12x13) Back Patio with 2 car covered parking NO PETS! NO PETS! NO PETS! Jack Hayes Elementary School and Ouachita Jr. and High school Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307235 Property Id 307235
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
