Quiet area in Highland Elementary School District. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quaint upstairs apartment unit. Located close to Downing Pines Road and Warren Drive. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen comes with fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms have carpet. Washer/Dryer hookups in hallway. Pet friendly with refundable pet deposit. Central heating and cooling throughout entire unit. Cozy back porch connected to master bedroom with greenery outside to look at. Landlord does provide lawn care for this apartment. Tenant is responsible for paying for all utilities. 12 month lease with $400 Deposit. If you would like to watch a video tour of the property please copy and paste the link below:



