Last updated July 12 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Carlyss, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlyss apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
309 Paisley Pkwy
309 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10. Six month lease is available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4121 Ridgecrest St
4121 Ridgecrest Street, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Sulphur/Carlyss area! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features central air/heat, new flooring, carport, large yard, and is close to industries.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
161 E Dave Dugas Rd
161 East Dave Dugas Road, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this darling three bedroom two bath home has a large front porch. It sits on a large lot and has an outside storage shed. It is close to refineries and Hackberry.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3076 sqft
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
49 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2510 sqft
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
178 Wallace Moore Road
178 Wallace Moore Road, Calcasieu County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, well kept home available for immediate move-in! This house is conveniently located near fishing and industrial developments. 4 miles from LNG facility and less than 2 miles to the a local marina/ boat ramp.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$920
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
10 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
34 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$789
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
142 W Oak Ln
142 West Oak Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Cute cottage near College Oaks Elementary & MSU. Home is close to the interstate and shopping. Home is all electric and has been completely remodeled. Large 25x40 workshop with electricity & a 9.5 x 25 lean-to attached to it.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
523 Ford St
523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property.

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,600
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
106 Pryce
106 Pryce St, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$6,250
7266 sqft
This historic-style, multi-use commercial building is located in the Lake Charles Downtown Development District. Close to downtown residents, restaurants and shopping, the open design can support a variety of uses.

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carlyss, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlyss apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

