Apartment List
/
LA
/
carlyss
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Carlyss, LA with garage

Carlyss apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
336 Paisley Pkwy
336 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Carlyss Place - Sulphur area 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home with granite countertops, custom cabinets and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Carlyss

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Invader St
1013 Invader Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
Sulphur 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Industries & Interstate 10. Home has fresh paint, and flooring, kitchen with appliances, large breezeway between 2 car garage with washer/dryer connections. Situated on a large lot.
Results within 5 miles of Carlyss
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 McArthur St
821 Mc Arthur Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Adorable Sulphur 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage! Newly remodeled kitchen features nice appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), central air/heat, large yard, and detached garage with laundry connections.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2510 sqft
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Carlyss
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
607 E Lagrange St
607 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located near McNeese State University. Home has fully fenced in yard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining guests. Absolutely no pets allowed!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carlyss, LA

Carlyss apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Carlyss 3 BedroomsCarlyss Apartments with Balcony
Carlyss Apartments with GarageCarlyss Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carlyss Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXPrien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LA
Bridge City, TXPort Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University