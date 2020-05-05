Amenities

219 Jewel Court Available 07/01/20 219 Jewell Court Vine Grove - This one level home has a full unfinished basement that offers plenty of storage space! The main level has over 1,700 sqft of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths, see-through fireplace, formal dining area and many updated features. This property will rent fast. No showings until vacant. Most likely it will rent site unseen before vacant.

Apply on our website:

www.gcrpropmgmt.com

**Property is occupied. Do NOT tresspass**



