Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

Discover your dream rental apartment home at Jamestown at St. Matthews in Louisville, KY. Newly renovated in 2018, we offer spacious and pet friendly floor plans in the highly sought-after St. Matthews neighborhood. You will fall in love with our expansive 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans and town homes with gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, full size washer and dryer in select apartment homes and large private patios. Residents enjoy updated community amenities including a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center with free weights, refreshing swimming pool with sun-deck, playground, tennis courts, and picnic areas.



Benefit from all of these features, plus easy access to all of the exciting activities around the area. If shopping is what you crave, you’re a short distance to Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor center. Gain quick access to I-64, I-264 or I-265 and be anywhere in the Louisville area within minutes!



