/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.
Results within 1 mile of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lyndon
16 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Briarwood
32 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Crescent Hill
1 Unit Available
110 on Weisser
110 Weisser Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
931 sqft
Brand new apartment in the heart of St. Matthews that has never been lived in before. Stainless appliances, kitchen island, modern finishes, laminate flooring, and coded access.
Results within 5 miles of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
20 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1188 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hayfield Dundee
4 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Germantown
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hurstbourne Acres
32 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northfield
13 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Buechel
15 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
138 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Irish Hill
93 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Similar Pages
St. Matthews 1 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Matthews 3 Bedrooms
St. Matthews Apartments with BalconySt. Matthews Apartments with GymSt. Matthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Matthews Apartments with Parking