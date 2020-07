Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport community garden conference room courtyard dog park internet access key fob access package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please call to schedule yours today! WONDERFULVeranda boasts all of the luxury amenities of Norton Commons, with the addition of exclusive perks just for its residents. Yes, Veranda is no-maintenance luxury living in the heart of Norton Commons. But at the same time, its so much more.WALKABLENestled within Norton Commonsthe citys premier mixed-use development, with retail, restaurants and entertainmentVeranda is just a few blocks from the South Village Center.